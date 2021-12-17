These Tanduay Holiday Cocktails Are Sure to Make Your Celebrations Merrier

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the holiday spirit with these cocktails infused with Tanduay's most-awarded and best-selling rum products.

Hot Buttered Rum and Cranberry Champagne Rum Punch. Find comfort in Tanduay’s version of the Hot Buttered Rum. That Tanduay Asian Rum Gold in the mix gives it notes and aromas that would remind you of summer nights in the tropics. Meanwhile, delight your family and friends by adding Tanduay Asian Rum Silver to your regular champagne. Enjoy these holiday cocktails from the world's best rum from the Philippines.

Boozy Peppermint Mocha and White Christmas Mojito. These Tanduay cocktail concoctions will bring some tropical zest to your winter holiday.

Cranberry Champagne Rum Punch

Delight your family and friends with this twist to your regular champagne. We know you're busy will all the other preparations, so we've made this cocktail really easy to make with the Tanduay Asian Rum Silver giving it that right kick.

Ingredients

8 oz Rosé Sparkling Wine, chilled

11 oz Ginger Ale, chilled

2 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Silver

Frozen Raspberries

Rosemary for garnish

Procedure

Mix all the liquids in a large pitcher and distribute it into a champagne glass or any glass you'd like to serve it in. Garnish it with frozen cranberries and a sprig of fresh rosemary.

Hot Buttered Rum

As the months have gone colder, it's nice to snuggle up and drink a delicious warm beverage. Find comfort in Tanduay's version of the Hot Buttered Rum. That Tanduay Asian Rum Gold in the mix gives it notes and aromas that would remind you of summer nights in the tropics.

Ingredients

1 stick Unsalted Butter, softened

2/3 cup Brown Sugar, packed

3 tsp Maple Syrup

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Ground Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Ground Cloves

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

A pinch of Salt

1 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Gold

8 oz Boiling Water

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon Stick (optional)

Procedure

You can use an electric mixer or a simple whisk will do. Mix the softened unsalted butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, vanilla extract and salt until they are well combined. Scoop a tablespoon-full of the butter mixture into a glass and add Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and boiling water. Stir until the butter is fully dissolved. You can opt for more or less water, depending on the level of sweetness you want. Top it with whipped cream and sprinkle with ground cinnamon. To make it more Instagram-able, you can add a stick of cinnamon or a whole star anise on top of the whipped cream. You can transfer the remaining butter in a small ramekin to save for later use.

White Christmas Mojito

A mojito is a standard drink in any celebration and Tanduay gives its own twist to this favorite by adding its Boracay Rum Coconut. The flavor is distinctly Filipino and distinctly Tanduay.

Ingredients

10 pcs Mint Leaves

3 pcs Lime Wedges

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Boracay Rum Coconut

2 oz Coconut Cream

3 oz Cranberry Juice

2 oz Club Soda

Desiccated Coconut

Sprig of Mint

Frozen Cranberry

Ice

Procedure

In a shaker, muddle the lime wedges. Slightly scrunch the mint leaves with your hands, then add into the shaker. Scrunching rather than muddling releases the mint oils without making it bitter. Add the lime juice, simple syrup, Boracay Rum Coconut, coconut cream, and cranberry juice. Fill it halfway with ice and then shake. Rim the glass with desiccated coconut and then strain the mixture 3/4 of the glass. Top it with club soda. You can use frozen cranberries and a sprig of mint for garnish.

Boozy Peppermint Mocha

No need to line up to get your peppermint mocha fix. You can now make your own at home with this easy-to-follow recipe. Having the Boracay Rum Cappuccino into the mix makes it even more delicious. You can enjoy this drink hot or cold.

Ingredients

2 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 tsp Peppermint Extract

10 oz Whole Milk

5 oz Heavy Cream

1 tbsp Unsweetened Coconut Powder

1/4 cup Dark Chocolate Chips

2 oz Boracay Rum Cappuccino

8 oz Espresso

Chocolate Syrup

Whipped Cream

Candy Cane (optional)

Procedure

In a small saucepan, sift the cocoa powder and whisk in the heavy cream until the cocoa powder is fully dissolved. Add the milk and place the pan over low heat. Stir until the mixture starts to steam, then turn off the heat. Add the chocolate chips and whisk until fully dissolved. Transfer the mixture into a blender and add simple syrup, peppermint extract, espresso, and Boracay Rum Coconut. Blend it until it becomes frothy. Get a cup and drizzle it a bit of chocolate inside for design. Pour in the mocha mixture, then top with whipped cream. Drizzle again with chocolate syrup and garnish with a candy cane.

If you prefer something cold, you can put the chocolate milk mixture in the refrigerator and wait for it to cool down. Instead of espresso, use cold brew. Then serve it over fresh ice.

If you want something ice-shaken, just add ice into the blender with your mixture.

Whichever Tanduay holiday cocktail you plan to make for your celebrations, you and your guests are sure to enjoy them. In creating these cocktails, you bring a part of the Philippines, a country known for celebrating Christmas as early as September, into your own homes during this season of joy.

