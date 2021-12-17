Toyota Adds the Arizona Mobility Test Center to its Proving Grounds for Industry Availability as a Vehicle Development Resource Toyota retains proving grounds, grows operations by engaging Intertek Transportation Technologies to expand commercial activities through the Arizona Mobility Test Center

WITTMAN, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds (TAPG), Toyota's proprietary U.S. vehicle development and testing facility, will become available to the broader industry as a vehicle testing resource as it officially launches the Arizona Mobility Test Center (AMTC) at TAPG. Toyota has tapped Intertek Transportation Technologies to operate the facility and provide tenant management and related services under a new multi-year agreement, while Toyota maintains ownership and continues its testing activities at TAPG.

Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds (TAPG)

"TAPG has world-class resources for making ever-better vehicles, and by opening it up to the whole industry for long-term engagements, we believe it can make an even greater impact on advancing mobility for all," said Randy Stephens, group vice president of Product Performance Engineering at Toyota Motor North America Research and Development. "This is also an opportunity to create new value with a capital-intensive asset, opening a revenue stream that can be used for continuous improvements on the facility that will further benefit Toyota and tenants."

Intertek provides the transportation industry with services that cover all aspects of the needs at AMTC, including staffing, scheduling, maintenance, security and overseeing all testing operations at the site. It will also market AMTC to attract tenants and manage the leasing business.

"It's an honor to partner with Toyota to oversee the daily operations of AMTC," said Gavin Campbell, president of Intertek Transportation Technologies. "The automotive industry is going through a revolutionary change right now, and we look forward to assisting all OEMs and Tier Suppliers who are at the forefront of this automotive development by using our expertise in site management and test operations to help get their products to market with precision, pace and passion."

Part of AMTC will include an area of land for tenants to construct their own office and garage spaces as part of their facility usage. Toyota is also constructing its own new amenities, including expanded off road test facilities and a noise pass-by evaluation course, to provide new and world class facilities at AMTC.

Toyota is also maintaining its long-term commitment to support the surrounding community including support of Nadaburg Unified School District #81 in Wittman. Toyota will make another donation to help develop STEM education programming. Toyota is also donating to St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix for addressing food insecurities.

The Arizona Mobility Test Center at TAPG is located in the Sonoran Desert near Wittman, Arizona, a town about 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. The facility covers approximately 11,650 acres and has 77 miles of testing surfaces with 25 miles of paved roads, 52 miles of dirt tracks and a high-speed oval. TAPG was established in 1993 and has been home to testing nearly 50 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles for the North American market during that time.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

Media Contact

Rick Bourgoise

313-405-5972

richard.bourgoise@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America