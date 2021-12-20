aha! and Guestlogix Join Forces to Bring Personalized Travel Experience to Customers

RENO, Nev., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, today announced its new partnership with Guestlogix to bring personalized recommendations and digital concierge services to its passengers. Guestlogix's Digital Concierge platform anticipates travelers' needs in real time, guiding them as they personalize every aspect of their trip via a customized portfolio of adventures.

"Our partnership with GuestLogix creates additional value for aha! passengers and is an integral part of our mission to offer quick and exciting getaway trips," said Subodh Karnik, Chairman and CEO of ExpressJet Airlines. "The Digital Concierge really helps us to bring the 'adventure' part of aha!'s 'air, hotel, adventure' brand alive by supporting our passengers as they explore and even unveiling unexpected opportunities."

Curated Travel Experience for Today's Traveler

Today's passengers are always connected and many plan their trips on the fly. A consumer insights study by Google concluded that 85% of leisure travelers decide on activities only after arriving at their destination. Guestlogix's massive marketplace of experiences, tours, dining, nightlife, events, lift tickets, and more means aha! customers will now have a modernized travel toolkit at their fingertips, when and where they need it.

aha! provides passengers in communities throughout the Western US with convenient, nonstop flights to Reno-Tahoe. But the airline aspires to do more than move passengers from one destination to another. Typically, a passenger's relationship with the airline ends at baggage claim. With aha!, however, the Digital Concierge is a constant companion from the moment a traveler purchases a ticket until their trip is complete. It lets them order a ride to and from the airport and receive curated adventures and experiences at the perfect moment, whether these opportunities are ski lift tickets, scenic helicopter rides, secret tasting menus, or private tours at the trendiest craft brewery in town.

Robin Hopper, Guestlogix CEO, added: "We're excited to bring one more enhancement to the way aha! passengers travel. In the past, airlines only had a brief moment to connect with their passengers, but innovative airlines like aha! realize that the opportunity to support amazing travel continues way beyond the booking process. Guestlogix and aha! are exceptionally well aligned in their missions to modernize the ways people travel. This is an exciting partnership for us and we are thrilled to support aha! as they deliver a next-level passenger experience."

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips

The quick flights aboard ExpressJet 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.

aha! currently provides nonstop flights between Reno-Tahoe and:

Bakersfield, Calif.

Eugene / Springfield, Ore.

Eureka / Arcata, Calif.

Fresno / Yosemite, Calif.

Medford / Ashland, Ore.

Ontario / Los Angeles, Calif.

Pasco /Tri-Cities, Wash.

Redmond / Bend, Ore.

Spokane, Wash.

Palm Springs, Calif. (begins Jan. 3, 2022 )

aha! plans to announce service to additional cities in 2022 offering travelers in the Western United States the opportunity to enjoy exciting, short vacations to Reno and Lake Tahoe.

The service is now available on all aha! reservations which can be made by visiting www.flyaha.com.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

About Guestlogix

Founded in 2001, Guestlogix is a travel commerce company whose platform helps airlines to significantly increase ancillary revenues while improving traveler satisfaction and safety across their entire journey.

Powered by AI and machine learning, they enable airlines to introduce digital concierge services to passengers that deliver highly relevant, personalized information and offers. With their extensive marketplace of bookable content, ancillary revenue teams can offer the products and services travelers are looking for at every phase of their journey, from planning through to the end of their trip. www.guestlogix.com

