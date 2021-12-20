InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Brush (CKL-1427)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother struggles at the sink trying to remove milk residue from the nipple area of baby bottles," said an inventor from Chicago, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop an efficient method to complete this chore to save time and energy."

She developed the MURACULOUS NIPPLE AND BOTTLE BLASTER to save busy parents time and energy when washing baby bottles and nipples. This convenient and practical invention would offer a means of semi-automating the task of washing the bottles. Additionally, this invention could ensure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned. It could be easily transported for travel.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

