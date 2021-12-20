JENNER & BLOCK ELECTS 10 LAWYERS TO ITS PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block has elected 10 lawyers to the partnership, effective January 1, 2022. Coming from three offices and serving across practice areas, this diverse group will support the firm's clients and the partnership with their experience in a range of litigation and transactional matters.

"These talented lawyers represent the firm's future, and we are delighted to welcome them to the partnership. Their commitment to our values of excellence, collaboration, diversity and inclusion, and pro bono service is inspiring," Jenner & Block Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg said.

The new partners are:

Chicago

Hanna M. Conger

Ms. Conger is a member of the Energy Practice. She represents utilities in regulatory litigation and rulemakings before state commissions and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and in appeals of those agency decisions. She is regularly involved in matters including state- and federal-jurisdictional rate proceedings; proceedings related to grid planning, distributed resources, and electrification; acquisitions of major utility assets; and approval of innovative pilot programs.

Sheila C. Kailus

Ms. Kailus is a member of the Real Estate Practice. She is an accomplished real estate lawyer with substantial experience representing public and privately held companies in a broad range of transactional matters, including real estate, finance and corporate matters. Throughout her career, Ms. Kailus has focused on acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing, and development of commercial real estate.

Sarah L. Futernick

Ms. Futernick is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. She represents clients in high-stakes commercial disputes and has a broad range of experience in all phases of litigation. Ms. Futernick has represented clients in litigation stemming from breach of contract claims, alleged environmental liabilities, insurance recovery rights, class action disputes, right to publicity claims, and other complex civil litigation matters.

E.K. McWilliams

McWilliams is a member of the Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice. McWilliams has significant experience in government and internal investigations spanning industries including FinTech, banking, and gaming, as well as in matters related to public corruption and federal, state, and local ethics laws. McWilliams is also a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist who has particular experience with issues related to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance, and also has deep subject matter expertise in federal cannabis enforcement and regulation.

New York

Jason P. Hipp

Mr. Hipp is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and the Human Rights and Global Strategy Practice. His work focuses on matters involving complex commercial litigation and high-stakes global disputes. He regularly handles proceedings in federal and state court as well as domestic and international arbitrations. Mr. Hipp counsels clients through all stages of litigation and crisis management, from pre-litigation counseling and negotiations through final appeals.

Jacob L. Tracer

Mr. Tracer is a member of the Content, Media, and Entertainment Practice. His practice focuses on litigating and counseling clients regarding intellectual property and complex commercial disputes, primarily matters related to copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, contracts, and business torts. Many of his matters involve novel and complex copyright issues, particularly in cases where copyright law is applied to new technologies.

Washington, DC

Aaron R. Cooper

Mr. Cooper is a member of the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice and the Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice. Formerly a lead Senate investigative counsel and Department of Justice cybercrimes prosecutor, Mr. Cooper's broad experience in all phases of complex and sensitive government investigations, from criminal matters to congressional inquiries, offers clients rare insight into cross-cutting legal, investigative and cyber issues.

Lauren J. Hartz

Ms. Hartz is a member of the Appellate and Supreme Court Practice and a core member of the Education Practice. In addition to appellate litigation, Ms. Hartz has an active trial practice developing legal strategy and authoring critical motions in high-stakes litigation. A member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys (NACUA), Ms. Hartz represents institutions of higher education in trial and appellate courts. Colleges and universities seek her counsel on student speech, sexual misconduct, affirmative action, and more.

Katie B. Johnson

Ms. Johnson is a core member of the Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice and a member of the Investigations, Compliance and Defense and Congressional Investigations Practices. She represents companies and institutions facing multifaceted government investigations, often during times of intense public scrutiny. Her clients benefit from her strategic advice and legal counsel on complex legal, policy, and regulatory matters.

Camillie Landrón

Ms. Landrón is a member of the Communications, Internet, and Technology Practice. She advocates for clients in FCC rulemaking and other regulatory proceedings; advises on spectrum auctions, licensing, and allocation; represents clients on transactional matters; and counsels clients on new technologies and services, including in connection with the burgeoning space and satellite industries. Ms. Landrón has experience with wireless, wireline, and consumer privacy and protection matters, as well as universal service support programs.

SPECIAL COUNSEL

In addition, the firm promoted Emily M. Savner and Craig Williams to Special Counsel. Ms. Savner and Mr. Williams are both based in the Washington, DC, office.

Emily M. Savner

Ms. Savner is a member of the Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice. Leveraging her experience as a former DOJ trial attorney, Ms. Savner represents and advises a wide range of companies in connection with governmental and internal investigations.

Craig Williams

Mr. Williams is a member of the Native American Law and Government Relations Practices. He advises clients on matters of public policy with a focus on Native American affairs. He is a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

