LGCY Power Selected as Exclusive Solar Provider in Multi-Year Agreement with Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2021 -- The Utah Jazz and LGCY Power announced today an exclusive, multi-year partnership in the consumer category of solar power/energy, selecting LGCY Power as the Exclusive Solar Provider of the Utah Jazz.

LGCY Power (pronounced Legacy Power), an industry leader in residential solar energy services, will also be the presenting sponsor of the NBA All-Star voting campaign for the Jazz players, which begins this season on Dec. 25-Jan. 22. The Jazz had three All-Star players last year, and LGCY Power will support the daily get-out-the-vote effort among basketball fans.

The new and exclusive partnership also features naming rights for the showcase Legends Club presented by LGCY Power on level two of Vivint Arena; digital and traditional branding during Jazz games on air and in arena; and other promotional and experiential partnership assets.

"Part of our mission at LGCY Power is to become the best people we can be, and we are proud to become the exclusive solar provider of the Utah Jazz because they espouse the same values we do for our community," said Luke Toone, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer for LGCY Power. "The Jazz are amazing ambassadors for Utah, and we believe we have the same responsibility as we continue to help usher in a world that is run on clean energy."

"The Jazz greatly value their corporate relationships, and we are very excited to welcome LGCY Power into our partnership family," said Jim Olson, President of the Utah Jazz. "It is particularly gratifying to attract a new, Utah-based company as we make an investment in each other. Together there will be more possibilities, resources and opportunities to help the greater good."

The Lehi, Utah-based company was started in 2014 by Doug Robinson and Toone and has since grown to become one of the largest residential solar companies in the United States. LGCY offers a cleaner, often cheaper and more predictable source of electricity in more than 30 states through the use of solar panels.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com .

About LGCY

LGCY Power is one of the largest privately held residential solar companies in the United States and has been named to the Inc. 5000 as well as A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY provides solar power in more than 30 states at little to no upfront cost. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/.

