Pivot Point Consulting Named Association for Business Resources (NABR) 2021 Best and Brightest Regional Competition Winner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm and a healthcare IT consulting leader, is proud to announce it has been honored for the 8th consecutive year as winner in The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® program, as well as the new 2021 regional program. The honor comes recently after the firm was recently ranked #6 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm, enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through our Advisory, Implementation, Optimization, Managed Services and Talent Solutions. We work with provider and payer organizations and have 450+ employees serving over 100 clients across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Pivot Point Consulting)

This year, the Best and Brightest program honored 79 winning organizations across the nation from 710 nominations. The 2021 new regional program welcomed Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Nashville, New York, and the Pacific Northwest to the Best and Brightest Program. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners are not ranked.

"This recognition is a testament to the amazing Pivot Point Consulting team, during an especially challenging year for our industry," said Rachel Marano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We have focused not only on consistently delivering excellent quality to our clients, but also on being a great employer with a culture dedicated to supporting professional success and personal well-being. We doubled down on initiatives that ensured our people felt supported during the times when they needed it most. For us, a happy team equals happy clients, and we are focused on both."

The categories applicants were scored on include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the spring of 2022.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that led to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through our EHR, ERP, Strategy, Virtual Care, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Managed Services and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including #6 Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2021), Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017) and #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016).

Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com. To view available roles and become part of an exciting work environment at Pivot Point Consulting, visit https://pivotpointconsulting.com/careers/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting