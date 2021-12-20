Riverside and Convexity Form Venture with Canyon Partners to Develop 30-Story Office Tower in Downtown Denver; Secure Construction Loan from Bank OZK

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Investment & Development Company ("Riverside") and Convexity Properties ("Convexity") today announce their partnership with Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") in the development of 1900 Lawrence, a 30-story, Class A office tower located in Denver's West CBD submarket, one of the city's fastest-growing mixed-use neighborhoods. Canyon made an $80 million preferred equity investment in the development concurrent with the closing of a senior construction loan from Bank OZK. Construction is expected to begin in March 2022, with completion scheduled for early 2024.

Canyon Partners

Designed by renowned architect Goettsch Partners, 1900 Lawrence will offer state-of-the-art office space, featuring expansive ceiling heights and highly efficient rectilinear floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, as well as multiple floors with private tenant terraces with views of the Front Range, Coors Field and Skyline Park. Best-in-class amenities will include a leading-edge fitness center, multi-use conference facilities and a tenant lounge with direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace. Designed with the latest technology, sustainability, and health and wellness standards in mind, 1900 Lawrence will include hospital-grade ventilation systems, touchless elevator and access control, and will seek LEED, WELL and WiredScore certifications.

"1900 Lawrence will be the premier office building in Denver upon completion," said Anthony Scacco, Chief Operating Officer at Riverside. "The local economy continues to benefit from corporate relocations and dynamic population growth, and our location is tailor-made for a best-in-class office environment that prioritizes occupant wellness, technology and unparalleled amenities. We look forward to delivering workspace that matches the demands of top-tier talent within the Denver business community."

Leasing of the project will be managed by Jamie Roupp from JLL who added, "Now, more than ever, the office leasing decision revolves around what will compel employees to come back to the office. And when they do, what is required to sustain a productive and fulfilled workforce? 1900 Lawrence is designed with those questions in mind. Tenants in Denver, existing and new to market, are gravitating to the quality and location of this asset."

The project, totaling over 700,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space, is located within a five-block radius that has attracted over $4 billion in private investment since 2010. With a Walk Score of 96, Transit Score of 98 and Bike Score of 95, 1900 Lawrence is within easy walking distance to numerous dining, retail and entertainment amenities and will enjoy excellent accessibility, including direct access to I-25. For more information, visit www.1900lawrence.com .

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC® is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with over $27 billion in assets under management. With 30 years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of real estate investment capabilities spanning debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies across property types, U.S. regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com

About Riverside Investment & Development Company

Riverside Investment and Development Company is a multi-faceted real estate firm based out of Chicago. Riverside pursues opportunities of significant complexity and scale, seeking to deliver dynamic mixed-use spaces in urban settings. The Company collaborates via its established industry relationships to execute visionary and progressive development and redevelopment opportunities, attracting high quality tenants and residents. It approaches real estate transactions with the fundamental goal of exceeding the highest standards of quality in the market. Its projects are designed to significantly enhance each user's personal and/or professional life, prioritizing efficiency, amenities, functionality and technology. Riverside is one of the most active developers in the country. Recent projects include award winning 110 North Wacker, a 55-story, 1.5 million square foot tower in Chicago. For more information visit www.RiversideID.com .

About Convexity Properties

Convexity Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment firm known for its development of unique retail, residential, commercial and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Operating as part of diversified trading firm DRW, Convexity Properties has a track record of investing in historic properties, reimagining them to add value and create new purpose. Convexity Properties engages in a number of value-add and ground-up developments, working with local development, design and architecture firms to deliver high-quality projects that reflect the spirit of the community. For more information visit www.convexityproperties.com .

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 248 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.1 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2021. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. NMLS #464037. Member FDIC.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For more information visit www.jll.com .

Media contacts:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

Prosek Partners

310.614.9208

Pro-canyon@prosek.com

Riverside Investment & Development Company

Beth Atkinson

BA Communications

312.508.9044

beth@bacommllc.com

Bank OZK

Candace Graham

EVP, Director of Corporate Communication

501.320.4165

Candace.graham@ozk.com

1900 Lawrence

1900 Lawrence

Bank OZK

Riverside Investment & Development

Convexity Properties

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC