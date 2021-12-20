Soft-Tex International Recognized as Top Foam Technology Solution Provider for 2021 by Manufacturing Outlook

WATERFORD, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft-Tex International Inc., a leading innovation company and manufacturer of cutting edge bedding and home comfort products, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top Foam Technology Solution Provider by Manufacturing Outlook.

The Manufacturing Outlook recognized Soft-Tex as a "trailblazer in creating sleep enhancement technologies" and an industry leader for foam in home and bedding products. Soft-Tex was the first company to achieve the CertiPUR-US certification for molded foam products and has many proprietary formulations like SensorFOAM®, Transcend®, SensorDō® and more used across its memory foam pillow, mattress topper, and mattress-in-a-box product lines.

Soft-Tex has also revolutionized memory foam with its REACTEX® cooling creating products that are in excess of 40 times cooler than comparable pillows. Moreover, the company plans to launch a foam pouring line for memory foam pillows at its Sugar Land, Texas facility in the second quarter of 2022 capable of producing more than 1,000,000 pillows annually.

"We're honored by the recognition and proud of how our foam bedding products are changing the industry and helping improve millions of consumers' sleep every night." said Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex Principal.

"We are glad to recognize Soft-Tex International as one of the Top 10 Foam Technology Solution Providers - 2021," said Martin Thomas, Managing Editor of Manufacturing Outlook. "With a range of innovative memory foam products in combination with exciting new personal climate control technologies, Soft-Tex is setting a benchmark in the industry"

The recognition will be shown in The Manufacturing Outlook's upcoming Foam Technology Edition.

