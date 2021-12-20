Timios Announces the Hire of Real Estate Veteran, Matthew Golden as President, to Support Its Ongoing Growth Strategy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timios Holdings Corp. (Timios) announces the hire of real estate veteran, Matthew Golden, as President of Timios Inc. The addition of Mr. Golden complements our growth strategy, as he oversees all aspects of Sales and deepens Underwriter relationships. This move continues the growth path with Timios' national footprint and service offerings.

Mr. Golden brings to Timios over two decades of experience in retail lending, default services, commercial lending, risk management, investment relations, and other banking & mortgage servicing roles. Over the span of his career, he has held multiple executive positions, leading highly effective teams across the real estate ecosystem.

"Our entire executive leadership is excited about Matt joining the Timios team as we prepare for continued growth in a changing landscape. With Matt in his role, we continue to add strong leadership to our company," said Ray Davison, CEO of Timios Holding Corporation.

Matt Golden added, "The U.S. real estate industry will be going through some changes as we exit the pandemic. Timios is positioned to respond to the needs of this industry, in whichever direction it takes. I'm very excited to be joining the Timios Family!"

Timios is the Greek word for "honest," which has guided everything we do since 2008. Our mission is simple: to provide an unparalleled real estate transaction experience for buyers, sellers, and professionals. By empowering our customers through innovation, providing total transparency, and simplifying every step, Timios has revolutionized the process to give our customers the control they deserve.

Ideanomics is a catalyst for disruption to those industries where improvements in sustainability, transparency, and freedom of choice would have profound benefits on a global scale. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility & Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

