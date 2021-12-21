CloudCoin teams with B4U Financial and casino giant Everi Holdings Inc. in MEGA deal to process casino transactions worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCoin, the non-Blockchain digital currency based on the R.A.I.D.A. system has joined B4U financial entering into a mega deal with Everi Holdings Inc. to process cash transactions in casinos worldwide.

Everi Holdings Inc. is a company based in Spring Valley, Nevada that produces slot machines and provides financial equipment and services to casinos worldwide. The deal will enhance B4UFinancial's processing ability throughout Everi's network of cash machines in Casinos around the world. This will also add thousands of points of access to buying and selling CloudCoin in a growing network that will soon include B4U's over 40,000 ATM machines worldwide.

According to CloudCoin spokesman Gary Nelson, interest in CloudCoin began to surge around the middle of November as the coin skyrocketed in value, "On November 4th, CloudCoin was valued at around a ½ a cent (0.004946), and by November 15th it had reached nearly 3-1/2 cents (0.03413)", Nelson said. Nelson continued, "CloudCoin went on to hit nearly 5 cents,(0.04407) on November 17th and has continued to maintain a value between 2 and 4 cents ever since."

CloudCoin is a unique digital currency also gaining attention due to its many facets of uniqueness that set it apart from blockchain-based cryptocurrencies . It's green and clean, taking far less electricity to process transactions.

Another major asset of CloudCoin is, unlike Bitcoin, CloudCoins are recoverable if they are lost. Studies have shown approximately 20% of Bitcoin has been "lost". This equated to over 140 BILLION dollars lost. CloudCoin has two separate methods of recovering lost coins. This truly sets CloudCoin above and beyond the rest.

One of the major advantages of RAIDA and CloudCoin is that they are "Quantum Safe". Quantum computers will make the Blockchain vulnerable to advanced decryption software. The RAIDA system, (Redundant Array of Independent Detection Agents) protocol on which CloudCoin is built, uses authentication as opposed to encryption to determine the ownership of a coin. This RAIDA technology will also be the backbone behind secure servers, e-mail, and financial transactions everywhere.

