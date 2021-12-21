Expert Connections
M&T Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter / Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (866) 518-6930.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (203) 518-9797. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID # MTBQ421. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, January 27, 2022 by calling (800) 934-2127, or (402) 220-1139 for international participants.  No conference ID or passcode is required.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., January 20, 2022 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:                                                        
Maya Dillon                                                              
(646) 735-1958

