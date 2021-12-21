XFL Announces Key Football Operations Hires

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced six new additions to the football operations department. Led by owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital, the XFL is launching in 2023. The league will be rooted in dynamic football, global in orientation and deliver a highly engaging and entertaining experience for fans.

Joining and returning to the league are:

Russ Giglio - Senior Director, Player Administration and Officiating Operations

Jim Monos - Senior Director, Football Operations

Brad Campbell - Senior Director, Football Technology

Bobby Monica - Senior Director, Equipment Operations

CJ Cavazos - Director, College and Professional Relations

David Dykeman - Director, Football Special Projects

"We are thrilled to have Russ, Bobby, Jim, Brad, CJ and David join our growing team," said Russ Brandon, XFL President, League and Football Operations. "The caliber of our football leadership is an important component of our future, and we are exceptionally pleased that these skilled and experienced individuals chose the XFL."

Added Brandon, "We are eager to return to the field in 2023. In the meantime, our fans and all the talented players out there should expect to hear from us over the next few months as we get ready to debut everything we've been working on."

Brief bios can be found below:

Russ Giglio is a seasoned football administrator and returns to the XFL as the Senior Director of Player Administration and Officiating Operations, where he will be responsible for establishing and enforcing all roster policies and procedures, such as the player draft, contracts and waivers. He will work closely with Marc Ross, Executive Vice President, Football Operations, and report directly to Doug Whaley, Senior Vice President, Player Personnel, to support all officiating and player operation initiatives including database synchronization and rule establishment and review. Importantly, Giglio will help advise team personnel to ensure equity in player acquisition. During his 15-year career, Giglio has held various positions at both collegiate and professional levels with organizations such as the National Football League, Big Ten Conference, PAC-12 Conference and Alliance of American Football. He keeps his officiating credentials current and has been a high school football official for the past eight years.

Jim Monos joins the XFL as Senior Director of Football Operations where he will assist with player procurement as well as support day-to-day operations including travel coordination and scheduling for each of the teams. Monos will work closely with Marc Ross and Doug Whaley to assist with all team needs during the season. Monos joins the league after spending the past year as a football analyst at Spotlight Sports Group. Prior to that, he spent 17 years working in the NFL as an area scout for the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, and Director of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills.

Brad Campbell returns to the XFL as Senior Director of Football Technology where he will work closely with and report directly to Scott Harniman, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Technology, to support all technology innovations on and off the field to elevate the gameday experience. Prior to joining the XFL, Campbell was the Director of Football at Synergy Sports. He also spent several years in video positions at the collegiate and professional level with UCLA Football and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bobby Monica returns to the XFL as Senior Director of Equipment Operations, where he will be responsible for ordering football related equipment for all teams. In addition, he will oversee the equipment staff for each team. Monica brings over 24 years of experience as a Head Equipment Manager in the NFL, working with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Prior to joining the XFL in 2020, Monica worked at Zebra MotionWorks Sports Solutions as an Operations Specialist and was previously the Director of Equipment Operations at the United Football League. Monica will report to Marc Ross.

CJ Cavazos joins the XFL as the Director of College and Professional Relations, where he will work closely with Marc Ross and Doug Whaley on all aspects of talent recruitment. Cavazos has more than 25 years of experience in recruitment as the founder and CEO of his eponymous recruiting company and is a deeply respected talent evaluator. He brings with him a strong network of both collegiate and professional coaches and will be a key part of on-field operations.

David Dykeman joins the XFL as the Director of Football Special Projects, where he will coordinate and oversee all specialized activities relating to player personnel and national combines. He also will be a key voice in player evaluation, roster development and recruitment. Dykeman brings more than 20 years of diverse experience coaching at various levels including FCS, NCAA Division III and preparatory schools, placing more than 150 student-athletes at prestigious programs, including six former NFL players. He will report to Doug Whaley.

