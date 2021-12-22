ALPS REIT DIVIDEND DOGS ETF DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DISTRIBUTION

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: RDOG) declared its fourth quarter distribution on December 21, 2021 in the amount of $0.23008. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2021.

RDOG Distribution:

Ex-Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Record Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Payable Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Additional Fund Information can be found at www.alpsfunds.com/products/etf/RDOG.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information call 866.675.2639. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

The ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 25,000 shares.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Ownership of real estate is subject to fluctuations in the value of underlying properties, the impact of economic conditions on real estate values, the strength of specific industries renting properties and defaults by borrowers or tenants. Real estate is a cyclical business, highly sensitive to general and local economic conditions and developments, and characterized by intense competition and periodic overbuilding. Credit and interest rate risk may affect real estate companies' ability to borrow or lend money.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Fund.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

View original content:

SOURCE SS&C / ALPS Advisors