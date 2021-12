CVS Health to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that President and CEO Karen S. Lynch and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022, at approximately 8:15 am ET.

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

