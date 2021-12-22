Hertz Announces Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Its Outstanding Series A Preferred Stock and Related Consent Solicitation

ESTERO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz" or the "Company") today announced the final results of its tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series A Preferred Shares"), at a price per Series A Preferred Share of $1,250.00, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to amend the certificate of designation of the Series A Preferred Shares (the "Proposed Amendment"). The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at midnight (at the end of the day), Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Based on the final tabulation by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the Offer and Consent Solicitation, all Series A Preferred Shares were tendered and not withdrawn in the Offer, and corresponding consents have been delivered in the Consent Solicitation. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer and Consent Solicitation, the Company has accepted for purchase all of the Series A Preferred Shares tendered in the Offer, for an aggregate purchase price of $1,875,000,000. The accepted shares represent 100% of the Company's outstanding Series A Preferred Shares as of December 21, 2021. Based on the final results, the requisite consent of at least a majority of the outstanding Series A Preferred Shares required to approve the Proposed Amendment was obtained, although it will not be necessary to implement the Proposed Amendment in light of the fact that all Series A Preferred Shares were tendered in the Offer.

The depositary will promptly issue payment for the shares accepted for purchase. Payment for shares will be made in cash, subject to applicable withholding and without interest.

