Keating Consulting Group Joins EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and staff of leading business process outsourcing firm Keating Consulting Group have joined EisnerAmper.

Ryan Keating

Founded in 2000 and based in San Mateo, California, Keating has a staff of 55 professionals. The firm provides interim CFO and financial leadership, cloud accounting, venture capital fund accounting, human resources and ops support primarily to VC-backed and early-stage companies in the biotech, pharma, life sciences, fintech, hardware, e-commerce and cannabis sectors.

Ryan Keating, CEO and Managing Partner, explains: "We have worked with EisnerAmper on several successful client engagements over the years and have become huge fans of their approach, people and philosophy. Joining the EisnerAmper team and combining our resources places our mission of growing startups on a much bigger stage. Under the larger EisnerAmper umbrella, we can also offer our startup clients a seamless path forward as their finance and accounting needs grow beyond early stage."

"The addition of Keating bolsters the firm's Outsourced Finance & Accounting Service capabilities as well as our presence in the Bay Area," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "Keating is highly regarded in the startup space as a proven provider of financial infrastructures and operational systems. We're delighted to welcome them to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

