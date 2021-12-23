Graystone Company Announces It Has Executed Master Purchase Agreement For Acquisition and Hosting Of Bitcoin Mining Equipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announces that it has executed a Master Purchase Agreement with Blockware Solutions. The Agreement provides for the acquisition, installation, hosting and maintenance of Graystone's Bitcoin Mining equipment.

"We are excited to be working with one of the industry leaders in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency mining, that offer services in the United States," said Anastasia Shishova, CEO of The Graystone Company. "In addition to acquiring mining equipment, the agreement allows for hosting with flexible terms at a low-cost facility. We are looking forward to growing our mining operations alongside Blockware and have confidence in our long-term partnership with them as they also become one of the largest US-Based mining pools."

Under the agreement Blockware Solutions will provide Graystone with reliable access to inexpensive electricity, this key feature allows us to mine more profitably than most of its North American competitors and provide hosting services at competitive price point. Having the cost certainty, created by uninterrupted access to affordable power, will enable the Company to execute on all our short and long-term business strategies. As a part of the Company's 10-year growth plan, the agreement will position Graystone to adapt to market downturns better than its competitors, while also earning significantly higher returns during bull cycles. A copy of the agreement can be found on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001510524/000147793221009328/0001477932-21-009328-index.htm

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco

Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://alloscomp.com/bitcoin/calculator

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:

Graystone Company

Anastasia Shishova

Email: info@thegraystonecompany.com

Phone: (954) 271-2704

View original content:

SOURCE Graystone Company, Inc.