WOW! Named One of Denver's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Leading broadband provider locally recognized for its commitment to employees for second year in a row where the company is headquartered

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named one of Denver's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the second consecutive year by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). WOW! secured the regional award in Denver last year as one of the area's inaugural recipients and recently received national recognition as a 2021 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® , winning the award for the eighth time and fourth consecutive year.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award is given to companies, like WOW!, that demonstrate dedication to maintaining an excellent employee culture, pioneering innovative and thoughtful human resource practices and going above and beyond to positively impact the lives of employees.

As part of its focus on recognizing the value of its people, the company recently awarded shares of WOW! stock to all employees. This benefit is just the latest example of WOW!'s dedication to its workforce. WOW! is committed to continuously providing career development opportunities, offering competitive wages and benefit packages, as well as instilling and promoting a company culture of respect and excellence, values aligned closely with its core mission.

"It's an honor to receive this award for the second time in Denver, where WOW! is headquartered," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer of WOW!. "We're incredibly proud of our Denver employees' unwavering commitment to providing excellent service to customers and their constant dedication to embodying WOW!'s core values every day."

One of 17 companies receiving this recognition in Denver, WOW! was evaluated across the following categories: employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, community initiatives and strategic-company performance. WOW! has continuously demonstrated that its leadership and human resources practices positively impact the professional development and well-being of all of the company's employees.

In response to the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, WOW! has remained committed to ensuring employee safety. Since the initial height of the pandemic, WOW! has made significant strides in nimbly navigating the future of work by implementing new procedures for virtual and remote work that allow all workers to feel safe and secure, while maximizing efficiency.

"As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace, our employees have shown incredible strength in adapting to these changes while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Our record of achievement as a Best and Brightest Company demonstrates WOW!'s success in creating an excellent workplace in Denver, across local markets and on a national level, a record that we strive to uphold."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.

