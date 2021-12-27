Will provide early access to users in the U.S. Technology will revolutionize the way we manage stress using our favorite music

AlphaBeats will showcase its groundbreaking neurofeedback technology at CES 2022 Will provide early access to users in the U.S. Technology will revolutionize the way we manage stress using our favorite music

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaBeats, a digital mental wellness platform that offers a new routine of mental well-being, announces its attendance at CES 2022, the world's premier technology event.

After a grim two years, the COVID-19 epidemic continues to burden mental well-being, and now Omicron raises new concerns for the US.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, from August 2020 to February 2021, the recent symptoms of anxiety or depression rose from 36.4% to 41.5%. Furthermore, Americans are stressed with long-standing issues such as the cost and accessibility of care.

AlphaBeats addresses these concerns by providing free early access to American users, at a time when the need is urgent. People can experience inner calm by listening to AlphaBeats for just 10 minutes each day.

A patented algorithm and neurofeedback technology allow AlphaBeats to determine a user's stress level. The user opens the AlphaBeats app and listens to their favorite music.

The app measures breathing and heart rate variability via smartphone or connected smartwatch as the person listens. The algorithm increases alpha waves in the brain, which lowers the user's stress level.

"For those who care about mindfulness, AlphaBeats offers a daily routine to promote personal excellence and mental well-being just by listening to your favorite music 10 minutes a day. Our hectic schedules, lack of time and motivation keep us from taking care of ourselves. Adding AlphaBeats to your daily routine helps combat the stress and mentally rejuvenate us." AlphaBeats CEO Han Dirkx.

AlphaBeats has completed the first phase of early access in the Netherlands and hopes to bring alpha moments to the U.S. The new mental wellness routine will benefit those who believe in the power of preventive mental self-care.

Download Alphabeats - App Store & Google Play

ABOUT ALPHABEATS

Founded in 2019, AlphaBeats is a Netherlands-based health tech venture that uses neurofeedback technology and a patented algorithm developed by Philips. AlphaBeats users only need the app, a smartphone, and 10 minutes per day to listen to their favorite music. Introducing this new daily routine promotes excellence and mental well-being.

Editor's Note: Refer to the link to download the images, video, company & spokesperson's profiles. https://www.listenalphabeats.com/for-media/

