Breakthrough Digital Health: New Ocean Mental Health Solution Addresses Silent Epidemic

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean, preeminent provider of digital health management platform solutions today announced the results of its most recent study which examined the mental health experience and activity of users enrolled in New Ocean's chronic condition management programs over a three year period from 2019- 2021. New Ocean's digital solution set for total health management now includes 9 confidential programs including Depression, and Anxiety and offers a convenient, private mental health tool that is accessible 24/7.

The study found that overall, 51% of users who self-enrolled in New Ocean's digital chronic condition management programs, also identified themselves as depressed or needing further support for Depression or Emotional Well-being. Reporting in 2020 revealed a significant increase in risk for depression amongst those users: As many as 76.5% identified as needing and receiving support from New Ocean's platform which delivered digitally embedded coaching, feedback, and access to additional digital solutions. This marks a 280% increase over the baseline metric in 2019 which showed that 27.3% of these chronically ill users utilized the platform for mental health support. 2021 continues the trend with 47.6% self-reporting risk for depression and does not include the percentage of those who have not disclosed risk for mental health issues, anxiety, and cognitive fitness.

Hal Rosenbluth, Chairman and CEO of New Ocean said, "The global pandemic has impacted our everyday lives. Access to mental health care has always been a challenge in America but, now employers have an opportunity to address the insufficient number of behavioral health specialists with a revolutionary digital tool that can help people privately and conveniently take back control of their physical and mental well-being." He continued, "New Ocean is tackling the top challenges to getting mental healthcare: accessibility, affordability, and social stigma."

New Ocean's exclusive solutions for Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Emotional Well-being, and Cognitive Fitness are co-located and interlaced with the platform's other proprietary lifestyle and chronic care solutions so that those who are enrolled in programs also have private access to a 24/7 mental health solution.

"With our in-house clinical team, we are committed to designing scalable programs with technology that can reduce the barriers to mental health," said Chris Betz, Chief Technology Officer for New Ocean. "Using proprietary rules and algorithms, and insights on individuals we deliver timely actions, messages, and content. This ensures a multitude of entry points to our mental health programs and other resources as we see a significant increase in the need for support."

The platform, currently available to approximately 2.0M users from major health plans and over 200 employers include this cohort of 1,754 users who self-enrolled in non-incentivized condition management programs with condition specific surveys about depression.

New Ocean Health Solutions is a leading software design and development company that empowers organizations to address population health through its broad enterprise mobile health management platform that includes health and well-being solutions that address chronic conditions, mental health, and lifestyle management. Designed with behavioral science, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to drive user engagement over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages digitally embedded coaching and evidenced based medicine to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean is focused on providing digital healthcare that is accessible, high-quality, and affordable for every American.

