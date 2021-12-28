GATC Health Names Gerald Sokol, Jr. Chief Administration Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence and advanced multiomics, today announced that Gerald "Jerry" Sokol, Jr. has joined the company as Chief Administration Officer.

Jerry Sokol, GATC Health Corp Chief Administration Officer

Gerald "Jerry" Sokol, Jr., former Amtrak CFO, has joined the company as Chief Administration Officer.

Jerry has extensive experience managing and growing both large and small companies in rapidly evolving environments. His expertise spans operations, sales and marketing, and finance across a wide variety of markets, including the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Australia and Latin America. In his most recent role as Catalina Marketing's Chief Executive Officer, Sokol was responsible for building a leading AI and data analytics product and reengineering Catalina's digital product pipeline. As Amtrak's Chief Financial Officer, Sokol was responsible for managing more than $11 billion in assets, $1.4 billion of debt, and a multi-billion-dollar operating budget. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Vertis Communications, Inc., the third largest printing company in the U.S. with approximately $1.6 billion of annual revenue, printing free standing inserts, direct mail, large format as well as a newly created marketing services business, which he successfully sold in 2013. He also spent 10 years at AOL, where he held numerous leadership roles, including Executive Vice President of AOL Access Operations as well as EVP of AOL's International Operations and Strategy prior to his domestic responsibilities. At AOL, Jerry managed AOL's international joint ventures and Domestic Access operations with experience ranging from overseeing product development, data analytics, and strategic alliances. Jerry began his career in the cable TV industry at Tele-Communications, Inc. and was involved in capital raising and mergers/acquisitions (including the creation of Liberty Media Corp).

"Jerry's diverse experience when it comes to building transformative, technology-centric businesses and, most importantly, hiring entrepreneurial executives to drive innovation and compete around the world make him the perfect choice for GATC Health's CAO," stated John Stroh, GATC Health's CEO. "He is a proven leader in creating shareholder value and will be instrumental as we build GATC Health for rapid growth."

"Being given the opportunity to work with a talented team who is dedicated to building the first-of-its-kind AI driven, predictive healthcare product is highly motivating," stated Mr. Sokol. "I am inspired to join GATC as it transforms the pharmaceutical industry and enhances the doctor/patient relationship."

A Michigan native, Sokol received his master's degree in finance from the University of Colorado, Denver. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

Disclaimer

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATC Health Corp