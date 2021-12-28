RAYUS Radiology Expands Presence in Maine

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology has opened a new outpatient-based advanced diagnostic imaging center in Auburn, expanding their network of high-quality, high-value imaging centers throughout Maine.

The Auburn center provides a full-range of diagnostic imaging services that feature high-field MRI, CT and X-ray.

"We are excited to continue to grow and invest in Maine," says Robert Cherney, Executive Vice President of Operations, RAYUS. "Opening this multi-modality center in Auburn allows us to further expand our ability to provide the highest quality care to patients in the most convenient outpatient location."

RAYUS Radiology operates four other outpatient-based diagnostic imaging centers and 20+ other diagnostic imaging sites of service throughout Maine. The Maine expansion is part of RAYUS' national growth strategy that accelerated in 2021 following Wellspring Capital Management's 2019 acquisition and subsequent investment in expanding the network and physician and patient services. With these new locations, RAYUS has added 21 centers in 2021 to increase its nationwide network to 150 locations.

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation's leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com. Note 1: As of 12/31/2020

