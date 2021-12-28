Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform with Video Testimonial Generator Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company's SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.

(PRNewsfoto/Widewail)

"Word-of-mouth marketing has taken on a whole new shape with video playing a key role," said Matt Murray, Widewail CEO. "Consumers look to their peers to provide the information they need to build trust in a company or product, and when a review is accompanied with quality video, consumers are more compelled to trust that business."

Widewail's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and always-on Trust Marketing platform proactively captures customer feedback, distributes positive reviews on appropriate forums like Google and Facebook and shapes a broader message around a company through the words of its customers. Directly integrated into point-of-sale systems, Widewail's solution automatically pulls customer data and generates mobile-friendly review requests to drive review engagement with customers.

"In the past, video reviews came with long lead times and full production crews that were too pricey for owners and cumbersome for customers. Invite Video is a convenient solution that engages with a customer while their positive experience with your business is fresh, generating an engaging testimonial video directly from their smartphone with no downloads required."

To learn more about Invite Video™ and Widewail's other trust marketing solutions, visit www.widewail.com

About Widewail

Widewail began as the first company to focus solely on search optimization via managed online review response. Today, Widewail's suite of solutions leverages automation and industry expertise to drive and directly manage customer and prospect conversations in both consumer reviews and social media, improving local search rankings. Widewail builds trust between local businesses and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.widewail.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Widewail