Oldcastle APG Acquires Recycling and Mulch Operations of South Jersey Agriculture Products

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, has acquired the recycling and mulch operations of South Jersey Agriculture Products (SJAP), a leading regional manufacturer of lawn and garden products located in southern New Jersey. A long-time co-packing partner, SJAP fits seamlessly into Oldcastle APG's existing portfolio, elevating Oldcastle APG's manufacturing capabilities in the soil and mulch product categories. Made entirely from recycled materials, SJAP's lawn and garden products not only improve outdoor aesthetics, but also promote soil health and biodiversity in outdoor areas.

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, has acquired the recycling and mulch operations of South Jersey Agriculture Products (SJAP), a leading regional manufacturer of lawn and garden products located in southern New Jersey. A long-time co-packing partner, SJAP fits seamlessly into Oldcastle APG's existing portfolio, elevating Oldcastle APG's manufacturing capabilities in the soil and mulch product categories. Made entirely from recycled materials, SJAP's lawn and garden products not only improve outdoor aesthetics, but also promote soil health and biodiversity in outdoor areas.

Supporting its strategy to provide integrated end-to-end solutions to customers across the country, Oldcastle APG's acquisition of SJAP's recycling and mulch operations enables increased production capacity and market share growth in the desirable Mid-Atlantic region, augmenting its expansion into the lawn and garden category. This move follows notable acquisitions made by Oldcastle APG to supplement its presence in the landscape materials space. Shortly after acquiring Buckeye Resources in 2019, Oldcastle APG acquired B&B Bedding and CST in 2020 – all of which enhanced its lawn and garden position across the Midwest.

"We are excited to continue growing our Lawn & Garden business in the Mid-Atlantic region with the addition of SJAP's recycling and mulch operations to the APG family," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "SJAP's complementary product offering, high-quality manufacturing and strategic geographic position will help strengthen our ability to best serve our customers in this area."

The acquisition was finalized in December 2021.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, as well as MoistureShield composite decking. For more information, visit www.oldcastleapg.com

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit www.crh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oldcastle APG