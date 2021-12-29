Seminar Reveals the Secrets of Heaven Hidden in Parables Taught by Jesus

Amid a decline in church membership, one church has drawn more than 140,000 believers and attracted the attention of millions

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, explains the Bible in plain language through free online seminars. Its latest seminar series, "Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings" will be livestreamed via YouTube from January 3rd to March 28th. The series will provide a biblical explanation of the parables mentioned in the New Testament.

"Parables are the key element to understanding the secrets of the kingdom of heaven. The prophecy of the Old Testament was fulfilled at the time of Jesus in his first coming," said a Shincheonji Church official. "Jesus gave the prophecies of the New Testament to be fulfilled 'when the time comes' (John 16:25). We are heading towards [receiving] the true meaning as the prophecy is revealed."

Shincheonji Church concluded its series on Revelation in December. This seminar, which was released in 24 languages, reached 7 million viewers in 136 countries, including 16,000 pastors. As a result of their participation in the Revelation seminar series, 1,200 church leaders in 57 countries signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church to boost international cooperation and exchange educational materials.

"I want to be able to grow in the word and I want to teach our congregation...and help bring them from death to life. I want to be one with God's kingdom and have open communication," said Pastor Jerry Hagerman of Wayside Mission Church in Virginia, who signed an MOU with Shincheonji Church.

Shincheonji Church has seen a steady increase in membership. Over 140,000 people have joined the church since 2019, despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Across the world, more and more people are experiencing diseases, disasters, and hardships due to Covid-19 [and] thinking deeply about the meaning of life and suffering," says a church official. "Religion must be able to provide answers to these people. In a world where face-to-face activities are limited, education should reach every individual in local communities."

"What [makes] the Shincheonji Church appeal to people is the clear explanation of Jesus' mission in the New Testament," the church official said.

