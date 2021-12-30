Match and Candace Bushnell Team Up to Help Singles Find Love in 2022 Sex and The City Creator to Hand-Pick Matches During Dating's Busiest Week

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match today announced it has partnered with Candace Bushnell , international best-selling author and the OG Carrie Bradshaw, to help Match members find love during dating's peak season. Starting January 2, known as 'Dating Sunday' (the busiest day of the year on dating apps), through the week of January 3rd, Candace will be overseeing Match's new Expert Picks feature. With Expert Picks, members will be able to take a quiz to opt-in to receiving hand-picked matches from the Match Experts team, and Candace herself will be personally dropping in to deliver matches throughout that week.

Candace joins Match's experts as peak dating season gets underway, which begins on January 2 through Valentine's Day.

Candace will bring her charm and unique point of view on dating to Match's team of experts as peak dating season gets underway, which begins on January 2 and runs through Valentine's Day. This Dating Sunday, Match expects to see more than a 70% increase in new singles joining the app, with more than 70M messages to be exchanged across peak season.

"As the creator of Sex and the City, I know a catch when I see one," said Candace Bushnell. "I can't wait to play matchmaker for Match members to help them get out on great dates and find the love they deserve in 2022."

Data from Match's 11th annual Singles in America study shows that 2 in 3 singles (65%) want to be in a relationship in the next year and that singles are focused far less on physical appearance than in the past and more on finding an emotionally mature partner. But singles today often battle dating app fatigue, mindlessly swiping through profiles or having convos that don't lead anywhere. Match launched its latest feature, Expert Picks, to provide a user-friendly and affordable middle ground between tech-driven algorithms and traditional matchmaking services, which can cost thousands of dollars. With Expert Picks, Match is bringing human touch back to dating apps.

