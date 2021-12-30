RAD Technology Medical Systems to Provide VRCC Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital with Standalone Radiotherapy Center

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is pleased to announce that they will be providing Veterinary Referral Center of Colorado, also know as, VRCC Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital (VRCC) in Sheridan, CO with a veterinary radiotherapy center. This facility will allow VRCC to provide improved radiation therapy treatment to animals with cancer.

Originally the RAD Temp, this facility will now serve as a standalone radiotherapy facility for VRCC.

RAD's patented technology and offsite modular construction methods provide their customers with a flexible, high quality facility solution that is completed ahead of conventional construction.

RAD's modular radiotherapy center was the perfect solution for the growing VRCC. They were looking for a quick solution that would allow them to upgrade their services in the region. They selected a pre-existing RAD facility which will be updated and expanded to meet all of their specific program needs.

Unlike with conventionally built radiotherapy centers, RAD's facility and equipment will be able to make Beam within 5-7 days of its arrival on site, and will be ready to treat patients within 30 days of arrival.

This facility originally served as a Temporary Radiotherapy Vault, or RAD Temp, and was previously used by cancer centers from coast to coast, in five States and the District of Columbia, to treat patients while those cancer centers upgraded their radiotherapy equipment.

"We are excited to be entering the Veterinary Market," said Kenneth Wright, RAD's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "The veterinary oncology market is growing and our modular approach is the perfect solution for veterinary offices looking to expand or add radiation treatment to their location."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at info@radtechnology.com.

RAD Technology Medical Systems (PRNewsfoto/RAD Technology Medical Systems)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems