Movano Completes Blood Pressure Study with 110 Participants

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc . (NASDAQ:MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, today announced the completion of an Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved blood pressure clinical study, which was conducted on 110 consented participants at the Movano Clinical Lab over a six week period in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Movano)

"The completion of our third IRB-approved blood pressure study is a critical step forward on our multi-year journey to bring simple, smart and personalized medical devices to the market. It gives us data from a diverse group of people that we'll use to improve our algorithms, and it'll help us evaluate what studies we need to conduct in the future," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc.

During the study, participants wore Movano's adjustable full finger ring prototype and its wrist-worn wearable prototype along with a hospital-grade FDA-cleared vital signs monitor as the control. Movano's devices collected pulse pressure waveform data, which will be compared to data from the control device in order to further its signal processing and algorithms. Movano's proprietary integrated circuits in the wrist-worn prototype, which are supported by a radio-frequency technology platform, app and cloud infrastructure, allow Movano to calculate blood pressure, glucose, heart rate, and respiration rate estimates. The ring prototype also has an optical sensor to estimate SpO 2 measurements and an accelerometer to measure steps and calories.

"We recently unveiled our first product, the Movano Ring, that aims to help women affordably monitor vital health information. While the initial Movano Ring may not have FDA clearances at launch, we plan to pursue Class II designations for our future products, to add medical data, including heart rate, respiration rate, SpO 2 , cuffless blood pressure and non-invasive glucose monitoring, in a step-by-step fashion over time," continued Dr. Mastrototaro.

Movano also plans to execute its second glucose study with an independent FDA-compliant clinical lab during the first quarter of 2022. Similar to the initial glucose clinical study in December 2020, all subjects are expected to be persons with Type 1 diabetes with varying gender, age, ethnicity and BMI.

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Movano