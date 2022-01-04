2022 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Mazda CX-30

New CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition model and available Platinum Quartz Metallic paint option on other models provide more choices

Standard i-Activ AWD enhances the performance in all CX-30 models

2022 CX-30 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $22,200 for the naturally aspirated models and $30,200 for the turbo models

Mazda North American Operations is ringing in the New Year with updates to the Mazda CX-30. Designed to inspire creativity with the freedom to go anywhere, the 2022 CX-30 will further those motivations with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, which enhances the crossover's performance. Already recognized for blending quality craftsmanship, sleek styling, and natural dynamic driving, the new Carbon Edition model is a great addition to the crossover's offerings. The naturally aspirated and turbocharged 2022 CX-30 models will begin to arrive in dealerships early next month.

CX-30 2.5 S

New for 2022, CX-30 now comes with the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

The standard CX-30 2.5 S features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain can deliver up to 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for three years, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first.

The well-appointed interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other amenities include an eight-speaker sound system, dual USB inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, rearview camera, climate control, electronic parking brake, power doors, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, gray metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, matte finish front grille, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-30 2.5 S SELECT

New for 2022, aluminum roof rails are now standard with the CX-30 2.5 S Select package, helping benefit owners' active lifestyles with the additional roof storage. The new Platinum Quartz Metallic paint option is available on CX-30 2.5 S Select, Preferred, Premium and all CX-30 2.5 Turbo models.

Building upon all the standard features, this package features Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and turn signal lights integrated into the door mirrors to help owners drive with added confidence and safety. Notable upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, Mazda advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air condition vents, rear armrest with cup holders, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and rear privacy glass.

CX-30 2.5 S PREFERRED

The CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package upgrades the Select with black or greige leatherette seats with heating for the front. The driver's seat adds eight-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and seat memory. Other features include a power moonroof, gloss black front grille, and the door mirrors add memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility when parking.

CX-30 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

Following the successful introduction of the Carbon Edition models in other Mazda vehicles, the 2022 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition is a unique offering to help attract a wider range of customers. Carbon Edition is only offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint, while red leather seats and interior are exclusive to this special model. Accenting the unique color scheme are black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels and gloss black heated door mirrors. Carbon Edition models include all features found in the CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package.

CX-30 2.5 S PREMIUM

The CX-30 2.5 S Premium package elevates the Preferred package with many notable updates. Safety is enhanced with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Occupants will enjoy the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, black or white leather seats, Mazda Navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and nearby parking. Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel helping further the connected feeling the driver has with the CX-30. Other features include power liftgate, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and gloss black side accents.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO

Taking a step up to the CX-30 2.5 Turbo models enhances the performance of the crossover with an inspiring powertrain. All CX-30 2.5 Turbo models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering a 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to all the features equipped on the Preferred package, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo features black metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, a "TURBO" badge on the liftgate, chrome accents on the push button start and glove box latch, and frameless auto-dim rearview mirror. Polymetal Gray is available for turbo models as a premium paint option.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM

Elevating the standard turbo experience, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium package adds a power liftgate, heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, black or white leather seats, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, Mazda Navigation, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, and Adaptive Front-lighting System. A new feature for the 2022 model year is the windshield wiper de-icer. This package also includes LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, gloss black side accents, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus completes the exceptional packaging with the addition of many convenience features. This top-level package includes a 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Rear and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and auto-dim driver's door mirror.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 2.5 S $22,200 CX-30 2.5 S Select $24,600 CX-30 2.5 S Preferred $27,650 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition $28,290 CX-30 2.5 S Premium $30,500 CX-30 2.5 Turbo $30,200 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium $32,800 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $34,400

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a three-year trial period; annual subscription fees appl thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

3 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations