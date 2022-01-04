Be Winter Weather Ready with new IBHS prep guide Preparedness guide offers seasonal and short-term solutions to prepare homes and businesses for cold, snow, and icy weather

RICHBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) expanded its flagship Ready guide series to help communities prepare for winter weather. Beyond slippery sidewalks, winter weather can cause structural damage from heavy snow loads and interior water damage from burst pipes. Winter Weather Ready and Winter Weather Ready—Business detail how home and business owners can prepare their property to reduce the likelihood of costly damage this season by providing steps to take before and after winter weather.

Winter Weather Ready helps homeowners prepare ahead of extreme cold, snow, and icy conditions with nine seasonal preparations homeowners should consider before the weather turns cold, plus five larger projects to consider when renovating or remodeling. For days during the winter season when extreme cold, snow, and ice is in the forecast, the guide also includes what homeowners should do prior to and just after a winter weather event.

"While some parts of the country face more frequent and severe winter weather, most of the country deals with winter weather at least a few days each year. Homeowners should take the time to prepare now using Winter Weather Ready to reduce the chance of damage and lengthy repairs," says Dr. Ian Giammanco, lead research meteorologist at IBHS. "Last year, we saw the impact of cold weather in Texas and the deep South demonstrating even southern homeowners need to prepare for winter."

Similarly, Winter Weather Ready—Business explains preparations businesses and commercial building owners should take to prepare before winter weather arrives and short-term actions to take when it is in the forecast. The guide includes six actions businessowners should take to reduce the risk of frozen pipes during cold weather. Servicing generators and HVAC equipment can also help keep businesses running smoothly during the cold season.

"Preparing a business for winter weather means knowing how to prepare the building itself and preparing employees to stay safe and take action to reduce damage during treacherous weather," explains Chuck Miccolis, managing director of commercial lines at IBHS. "When businesses are able to operate smoothly and safely during inclement weather, we reduce the disruption these events have on business operations as well as our lives and communities."

The vulnerability of a home or business to winter weather varies regionally. Yet, Winter Weather Ready and Winter Weather Ready—Business include actions applicable across climate zones to reduce the impact of all winter weather.

"Whether your town averages a trace of snow or six feet each year, everyone should take a few steps to ensure your building is ready," adds Giammanco.

Explore Winter Weather Ready and Winter Weather Ready—Business at disastersafety.org along with the full suite of Ready guides to prepare a home or business for any weather event.

