Chemomab Therapeutics Names Jack Lawler Vice President of Global Clinical Development Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today named Jack Lawler Vice President of Global Clinical Development Operations. Mr. Lawler, who is based in the U.S., brings more than 22 years of clinical drug development experience, including contributing to the development of eight approved pharmaceutical products across a variety of therapeutic indications.

Separately, Chemomab announced that it has expanded its scientific and business facilities in Tel Aviv to better accommodate its expected growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Jack to Chemomab, with his more than two decades of experience in clinical development planning, operations and management, spanning pre-IND activities through CMC and regulatory," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab. "We look forward to his contributions as we build out our U.S.-based clinical development team that complements our existing clinical expertise in Israel."

Prior to joining Chemomab, Mr. Lawler served on the senior leadership team at Goldfinch Bio as Vice President, Clinical Operations and Data Management. Earlier, Mr. Lawler held a series of drug development positions of increasing responsibility at biopharmaceutical firms including Cephalon (acquired by Teva), Trevena, Viropharma (acquired by Shire), Botanix and Egalet. He participated in the successful development of numerous pharmaceutical products, including Cinqair®, Provigil® and Nuvigil®, among others. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lawler worked in emergency and transplant medicine. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude from Rosemont College.

Dr. Pfost continued, "While augmenting our human capital in the U.S., we are also strengthening the company's core scientific enterprise with our move to a larger facility with advanced technology designed to better enable our Israel-based R&D and business operations."

Chemomab's new office and research laboratory facilities located in the Atidim Park in Tel Aviv, Israel were developed and built expressly for Chemomab's current and future anticipated research needs. They are equipped with cutting-edge technology that will help the company continue to develop its lead clinical programs as well as new projects going forward.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including: the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; risks related to Chemomab's ability to correctly manage its operating expenses and its expenses; Chemomab's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, focusing on CM-101; the timing of initiation of Chemomab's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Chemomab's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Chemomab's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Chemomab's product candidates; Chemomab's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Chemomab's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Chemomab's and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

