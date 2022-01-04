Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Continued Growth of HoneyDrip.com In December 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that HoneyDrip.com has seen month over month growth, continuing into December 2021. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive photo and video content.

HoneyDrip.com has experienced rapid growth in four main categories during the month of December 2021 alone:

Active users have increased by 28% Active performers on the site (by Invite Only) have increased by 22.5% Applications from creators wishing to join the site has increased by 25% Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold have increased by 32%

"Honestly, the growth we are witnessing was to be expected", said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "We have an amazing team working on the site and the demand from both users and creators asking to join has increased again and again over the past few months. In December and early January, we've conducted collaborative events in Los Angeles and Joshua Tree for our HoneyDrip.com creators, which contributed to the sense of excitement from creators and fans alike."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

