Emmaus Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced that Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, being held virtually, January 10-13, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available beginning January 10, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on the "News and Events" section of Emmaus' website at: https://ir.emmausmedical.com/news-events and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication - Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari® in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari® at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

