Gogo's Nationwide 5G Network Now Being Deployed

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) announced that it completed construction of its seven-tower 5G testbed by Dec. 31, 2021, on schedule, and on budget.

At the end of December, the Gogo network team completed a 5G tower installation, adding six 5G antennas to this site in the midwestern United States.

"These seven sites will serve as a testbed for our 150-tower nationwide network," said Mike Rupert, vice president of network operations for Gogo Business Aviation. "The testbed includes sites in both remote and populated locations in order to validate the network is operating as designed in all types of environments."

Additional sites will be completed at a rapid pace throughout the first half of 2022 and Gogo remains on track to launch 5G in the second half of 2022.

Gogo 5G is expected to deliver ~25 Mbps on average with peak speeds in the 75-80 Mbps range and has been designed to deliver high throughput with very low latency to address the increasing demand for data-heavy interactive services like video conferencing.

"I'm proud of our team for completing this major milestone," said Dave Glenn, senior vice president of customer operations. "We'll now begin testing and finetuning our network performance, including tower-to-tower handoffs, range, and coverage."

In November, Gogo announced that Duncan Aviation is working to complete the first-article Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the onboard 5G system. Duncan will use the experience and data from certifying the first article to modify all of its full-equipment Gogo AVANCE L5 STCs to include Gogo 5G, covering more than 30 aircraft models.

Gogo also announced Jet Edge as its launch customer in October.

"We're seeing strong demand from our OEM and dealer partners for Gogo 5G," Glenn added. "And we are confident that our customers will be delighted by its performance."

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services to the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Gogo reported 2,237 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,154 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,542 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

