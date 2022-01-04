Zepp Health To Host Wearables Data in Healthcare State-of-the-Union Event with Industry Thought Leaders on January 5, 2022

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP) today announced that it will host an event to share thoughts among industry leaders on the current state and path forward in the use of data in healthcare from smart wearable devices. Speakers will include:

Zepp Health Chairman & CEO Wayne Huang providing industry perspective

International Data Corporation (IDC) Research Manager Jitesh Ubrani providing global perspective

The U.S. Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Senior Director, Federal & State Affairs Jeff Coughlin providing IT perspective

The U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Deputy Director, Office of Policy Elisabeth Myers providing regulatory perspective

Stanford University Sleep Lab Professor Emmanuel JM Mignot, Ph.D.

Norwegian University of Science and Technology Research Coordinator Alf Egil Edvardsen

Peking University First Hospital, Professor in Cardiovascular Diseases Jie Jiang, M.D.

The event will begin at 8:00a.m. Pacific Time on January 5, 2022, as a LinkedIn Live event. Following initial statements from the speakers, question and answer sessions will follow, including both planned questions as well as questions from listeners. To RSVP, you will need to first register for a Linkedin account, follow Zepp Health's company page (linkedin.com/company/zepp-health) and then click the event page pinned to the top or use the following link:

Once you accept the invite to an Online Event on LinkedIn, you'll be listed as an attendee on the Event page. You'll receive an in-app notification on LinkedIn as the Event is about to start and you can click View Event to be directed to the live streaming. The page will ask you for reconfirmation and you can click Open Link to be redirected to the website which is hosting the Event.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020, including 33 million smart watches. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

Zepp Health inquiries:

Media:

Hayward Wong

Tel: +1 646-623-6728

Email: hayward.wong@zepp-usa.com

Investors:

In the U.S.

Brad Samson

Tel: 1+714-955-3951

Email: brad.samson@zepp-usa.com

Asia:

Grace Zhang

Email: ir@zepp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.