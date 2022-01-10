InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for RVs (JMC-2320)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory for the rooftop air vent cover and skylight on a recreational vehicle," said an inventor, from Los Lunas, N.M., "so I invented the AIR VENT COVER. My design protects against hailstones and other damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect RV skylights and air vent covers during a hailstorm. In doing so, it helps to intercept and deflect hailstones. As a result, it prevents unwanted damage and it eliminates the hassle and cost associated with replacing skylights and vent covers. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

