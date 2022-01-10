InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Painting Along Edged Surfaces (LAX-1329)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to maintain an accurate edge when painting," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the SPRING SHIELD. My design saves time and effort and it ensures that paint does not touch any surface until and where intended."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to paint along edged surfaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with paint brush or tape products. As a result, it increases accuracy and it prevents paint from touching adjacent surfaces. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional painters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

