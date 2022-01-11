Golden Grail Successfully Launches Social Initiative

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Tech (OTC: GOGY) – announces the successful launch of Trevi Essence Water's community outreach initiative. Trevi provided bottles of water to all the attendees at AVDA's 22nd Annual Race for Hope. https://www.avdaonline.org/race-for-hope

AVDA's (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc.) mission is to promote violence-free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end violence and domestic abuse. For more than 35 years, their mission and services have provided critical support to thousands in the area. They also work throughout the community to educate and engage people of all ages in our commitment to prevent violence.

"Golden Grail plans to fully integrate Socially Conscious practices within our organization. Trevi Water is the perfect brand to partner with AVDA and provide a healthy and delicious hydration option to the brave victims of domestic violence. We were so happy to have a presence at the race this year and in good company alongside Celsius (CELH) https://www.celsius.com/ and Orange Theory https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/," said Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail.

"AVDA is thankful for Trevi's support of our Annual Race for Hope and for bringing their product to share with the participants. We're grateful for all the donated product to our emergency shelter and we're excited to have something new to offer to the families who are currently residing there", Janelle Khan, Development Director

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

