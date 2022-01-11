K2 Integrity Appoints Christopher J. Brummer to Board of Directors Esteemed public policy and legal figure brings expertise in financial inclusion and equity, financial regulation, and the digitization of money

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity today announced that Dr. Christopher J. Brummer has joined the firm's board of directors. A leading voice at the intersection of regulation, technology, and finance, Dr. Brummer will help guide the firm's strategy and implementation of emerging areas such as financial technology and virtual assets. His expertise will also be key in exploring how emerging technologies like digital identity, machine learning, and artificial intelligence might be utilized for both business and financial inclusion purposes.

"Chris is a leading voice in bridging the financial services, legal, investment, and technology communities, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors," said Jeremy Kroll, Co-CEO and Deputy Board Chair, K2 Integrity. "Our clients will benefit from his unique, high-level perspective and depth of knowledge in these pivotal areas, while we further strengthen our significant presence in Washington, D.C. I've known and respected Chris for many years, and long admired his deep commitment to innovative but rigorous thinking, and his chosen interests and causes."

"K2 Integrity's global renown for solving the business world's most difficult challenges—and creating a positive impact—is widely known, well deserved, and a true testament to the leadership of Jeremy and Jules Kroll," said Dr. Brummer. "The Krolls and the K2 Integrity team committed to environmental, social, and governance solutions for clients decades before it became a mainstream trend. I'm delighted to join in their longstanding efforts to design novel, cutting-edge solutions that not only serve business communities, but move the needle for society as a whole."

Dr. Brummer is the Faculty Director of the Institute of International Economic Law and the Agnes N. Williams Professor of Law at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he has been teaching since 2009. He is the founder of DC Fintech Week, a global public policy conference on finance and technology, and a co-founder of the Fintech Beat podcast and newsletter for CQ Roll Call. He has participated on a range of supervisory bodies, including Nasdaq delisting panels, the CFTC's Subcommittee on Virtual Currencies, FINRA's National Adjudicatory Council, and the Financial Innovation Standing Committee of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Consultative Working Group. Dr. Brummer is also an advisor to the Digital Dollar Project and the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, and a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.

Most recently, Dr. Brummer served on the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition Team as part of the agency review team for the Department of the Treasury. A frequent speaker and lecturer, he was asked to deliver the SEC's Black History Month keynote address in 2021.

Prior to his tenure at Georgetown, Dr. Brummer served as an assistant professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School and as an academic fellow at the SEC's Office of International Affairs. He began his career as an attorney in private practice in New York and London. He holds a J.D. with honors from Columbia Law School and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Learn more about Dr. Christopher J. Brummer.

