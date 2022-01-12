AIMPERA Completes Strategic Investment in Novilla RNG

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMPERA Fund III, advised by AIMPERA Capital Partners LLC ("AIMPERA"), completed a majority equity investment in Novilla Investment Holdings, LLC ("Novilla RNG"). This investment will be used to scale Novilla RNG's operations and execute on its pipeline of dairy renewable natural gas ("RNG") production facilities across the U.S.

AIMPERA is a private investment firm that seeks to invest in asset-rich operating businesses that provide essential services. Examples of such investments include waste management, distributed generation, food distribution, telecommunication, transport & logistics and housing. AIMPERA generally seeks majority stake investments, often in family-owned infrastructure businesses. These businesses are pre-institutional in the North American lower middle market.

Novilla RNG is a developer, owner and operator of RNG production facilities specializing in the production of pipeline-quality RNG from dairy manure. Novilla RNG is led by Mark Hill and Jared Williams who have over 24 years of combined experience spanning both the dairy RNG and landfill gas industries. The company's relationship with AIMPERA and its operating expertise will allow it to execute and scale projects in partnership with dairy farmers across the U.S.

Mark Hill, Novilla RNG Co-CEO, said, "Novilla RNG was founded to partner with farmers to help them enhance their environmental sustainability while potentially providing a new source of revenue to enable growth. We believe that our extensive operating experience makes Novilla RNG an ideal partner for American dairy farmers."

"We are delighted to partner with AIMPERA to enable Novilla RNG's growth. RNG produced from dairy manure can have a meaningful impact in reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to its negative-carbon footprint. RNG from our projects intend to support decarbonization of certain sectors including municipal, commercial and industrial vehicular transportation," added Jared Williams, Novilla RNG Co-CEO.

Matt Carbone, AIMPERA Managing Partner, said, "We are excited to combine Mark Hill and Jared Williams' demonstrated operating experience with our investment team's history of partnering with family-owned businesses. We look forward to building a sustainable company that supports ESG objectives through greenhouse gas reduction initiatives while also benefitting farmers."

About Novilla RNG

Headquartered in Michigan, Novilla RNG is a developer, owner and operator of dairy manure based RNG production facilities. In prior roles, the Novilla RNG management team oversaw and operated eight dairy RNG and 21 landfill gas facilities across the US.

For more information, please visit www.novillarng.com.

About AIMPERA

For more information, please visit www.aimpera.com.

