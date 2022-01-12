For First Time Since Launch, FORTUNE Opens Consumer Applications for FORTUNE Connect™, the Premier Leadership Learning Community

New Fellows will join a community of over 1,000 members, supported by 20 enterprise partners, and will have access to a new and exclusive learning sprint designed by Duke Corporate Education

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE announced that individuals can now apply to become FORTUNE ConnectTM Fellows, members of the premier leadership learning community launched by FORTUNE in October 2020. Until now, FORTUNE Connect has been available exclusively to mid-career professionals who were hand-selected by their employers for being high performers on the executive track. Since launch, FORTUNE Connect has grown to a community of over 1,000 members, supported by 20 enterprise partners who have entrusted Connect with their star employees' career development and enrichment.

This opening of applications coincides with FORTUNE Connect's relaunch on the Mighty Networks platform, allowing Fellows to network and collaborate freely with each other right alongside the learning sprints, original programming, and award-winning journalism within the exclusive Connect portal. Fellows now also have access to the first learning sprint designed by Duke Corporate Education exclusively for FORTUNE Connect. Duke CE's debut learning sprint, "Purpose Driven Leadership," will be taught by Michael Chavez, and will teach Fellows to use their sense of individual purpose in their roles as members of larger organizations in order to become stronger, impactful, and authentic leaders.

Leveraging Fortune's century of business experience, FORTUNE Connect Fellows are able to expand their leadership skills, build a network of courageous allies, and keep up with the rapidly changing world of business at their own pace, while learning where business leaders should find opportunities to accelerate growth and improve stakeholder outcomes. Fellows receive unparalleled access to CEOs, thought leaders, and experts through regular events, as well as special live digital access to Fortune's flagship, invitation-only C-suite level conferences, and they engage in meaningful connections with peers across industries, functions, and geographies through Fortune's private membership and social learning platform.

FORTUNE Connect applicants should be executive-bound professionals who want to grow their careers while making the world a better place. Connect Fellows are leaders from diverse backgrounds located across the globe who have not yet entered the C-Suite. They are Directors, SVPs and Vice Presidents at their companies who are dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, stakeholder capitalism and purpose-driven leadership.

Fellows who complete the curriculum will receive the FORTUNE Connect Certificate, indicating they have completed career enrichment exercises in four key areas: purpose, inclusion, stakeholder capitalism, and strategic leadership agility.

For more information about becoming a FORTUNE Connect Fellow, visit https://fortune.com/connect .

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

