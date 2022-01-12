Forrester Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2022, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth time in six years, Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the 100 Best Places to Work in the US in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

Forrester Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George F. Colony, a Glassdoor Top CEO

"I am grateful to our employees for all they have done to make Forrester successful in these unprecedented times," said Forrester Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George F. Colony, a Glassdoor Top CEO. "I am proud of our bold culture where employees' voices truly matter and are critical in shaping who we are as a company — one example being our decision to shift to anywhere work. This recognition is a testament to our employees, and our trust in each other."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research team, and factors in the quantity, quality, and consistency of the reviews.

