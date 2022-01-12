InventHelp Inventor Develops Playing Card Scanner with Speaker for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CKL-1432)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I developed this for a blind friend to enable those with little or no sight to play cards with a normal deck of playing cards, said an inventor from Justice, Ill. "This would also allow them to read cards at gambling establishments since braille cards are not authorized in casinos."

He developed NOVAK CARD READER, patent-pending, to enables blind persons to read the cards in a standard playing card deck. In other words, it provides the face card or number value and suit of a card to the user via a headphone. As such, it facilitates social interaction and enjoyment since it allows users to play card games independently anywhere any time, even in casinos. This innovative device is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. Users will appreciate how lightweight, compact and portable it is. In addition, it is durable, practical and easy to use.

