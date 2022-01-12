Mercy Incoming President and CEO Names Senior Leadership Team

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Mackin, assuming the role of Mercy president and CEO on April 1, has announced his senior leadership team. The new team introduces changes to Mercy's clinical and operational structure to help Mercy achieve its strategic goals as the health care landscape evolves and opportunities to provide care continues to grow.

Mercy (https://www.mercy.net/newsroom/mercy-quick-facts/), named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast. (PRNewsfoto/Mercy)

Shannon Sock will move into an expanded role as Mercy's chief operating officer and chief strategist. In more than 20 years with Mercy, he has led groundbreaking projects that have reshaped the organization including the creation of its award-winning supply chain operating division, early implementation of an electronic health record and the establishment of Mercy Virtual. He will continue to lead initiatives that focus on creating a predictive, proactive and personal health management experience for patients. This work will also support Mercy's growing presence as an Accountable Care Organization and value-based provider.

Dr. John Mohart will become the first physician to be named president of Mercy Communities, assuming leadership responsibilities for Mercy's hospital operations across its multi-state footprint. He has led Mercy's quality and safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a practicing cardiologist, his personal relationships and understanding of patients, physicians, providers and operations are a great asset to Mercy hospitals.

Cheryl Matejka will become Mercy's senior vice president and chief financial officer, taking over for Sock as his role expands. Serving in various Mercy leadership roles since 2006, Matejka has broad experience and deep understanding of Mercy's finances. In partnership with operations across Mercy, Matejka has overseen significant strengthening of Mercy's financials over the past decade, often during times of regulatory and contractual change in health care. Matejka's promotions within the finance organization over the years are not only the result of her talent and business acumen, but also a deep commitment to Mercy's mission and focus on the highest quality care for patients.

Dave Thompson will serve in a new role as senior vice president, strategic integration. As health care shifts from fee-for-service to risk-based agreements, Thompson's knowledge and experience will enable Mercy to serve more people in more communities. He has helped design many of Mercy's current value-based contracts with a powerful combination of quality, safety and reduced cost for payers and, most importantly, Mercy patients.

Ajay Pathak will also assume an expanded role of senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer. In this role, he will evolve and grow Mercy's focus on expanding its outpatient and retail footprint to make care more accessible to more patients. Pathak has a diverse background in health care leadership, hospital administration, clinic development and strategic collaborations, most recently leading Mercy's successful acquisition of Dierbergs pharmacy operations and the Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care joint venture.

In addition to those named, existing leaders Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, Dr. Gavin Helton, Joe Kelly, Kevin Minder, Betty Jo Rocchio and Phil Wheeler will continue serving Mercy in their current roles as members of Mercy's senior leadership team.

"I am very grateful for the depth of leadership that exists within Mercy and for the opportunity to expand and realign our senior leadership team to best support our strategic efforts moving forward," Mackin said. "It's exciting to have, for the first time in our history, three physicians leading our care delivery operations. Dr. Mohart leading hospital operations, Dr. Ciaramita leading clinic operations and Dr. Helton leading our virtual care efforts. We believe the new structure is well suited for the opportunities and challenges ahead in health care and each of us is determined to help Mercy realize its fullest potential and greatest possible good for the communities we are privileged to serve."

