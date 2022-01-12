Steve Bouras Appointed President and CEO of The District Credit Union

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The District Credit Union (formerly Aurora Schools Federal Credit Union) announces the selection of Steve Bouras, the institution's current vice president and chief operating officer, as its next president and chief executive officer. The appointment became effective January 1, 2022. Bouras takes the helm from retiring CEO Brad Johnson.

"This position is exactly what I've been working toward throughout my career, and I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead the District Credit Union," Bouras said. He added, "Brad Johnson gave me some advice early on to put the work in and good things will follow. Brad's shoes are big ones to fill, and our team and I are here to put in the work that will make even more good things happen."

Bouras brings more than 23 years of credit union experience to the CEO position. For the past six years, he has played a key role in the credit union's growth. Without losing focus on increasing the institution's asset value, Bouras jump-started the credit union's transformation with an upgrade in technology and a rebranding strategy that increased the credit union's assets from a stagnant $92M to $150M, a 63% increase. In addition, Bouras has built a cohesive leadership team that shares a common vision for the future.

Bouras is committed to building a strong member community for the District and considers all the credit union's members his "bosses." He notes, "If people are comfortable with their finances, they can focus on other things, their jobs, their families, their communities. It's our job at the District to give our members peace of mind so they can enjoy a stable life."

Suzanne Acheson, chairperson of the Board of Directors, said, "Steve has demonstrated his commitment to building a strong financial institution. He will continue that focus as he forges an even stronger culture of serving our members."

Bouras welcomes suggestions and comments from District members, employees, and partners so the credit union can continue to serve its members and potential members with the products and services that best meet their financial needs. He encourages members to contact him directly at sbouras@districtcreditunion.com.

The District Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative providing banking services for employees, their families, extended families and students of schools in Aurora, Colorado. The institution was founded in 1961 when eight Aurora Public School teachers, who each contributed $5 toward a $40 loan, pooled their money to help others succeed. Each member has an equal ownership stake in the credit union, which allows the organization to offer lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, custom products and free services. To become a member of the District Credit Union, visit https://www.districtcreditunion.com/become-a-member/.

