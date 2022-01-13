5WPR Expands Financial Services PR Practice with Specialty Private Equity and Venture Capital Divisions

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of specialty private equity and venture capital divisions. As an extension of the financial services practice, these new specialty divisions service clients in need of niche communications and media relations services to maximize front- and back-end efficiency and ensure customer satisfaction.

5WPR counsels its clients on communicating to various audiences including investors, shareholders, regulators, and the general public, developing key messaging for highly sensitive business matters for sophisticated audiences and breaking down complex issues for the everyday investor. The interconnectedness of the agency's client base requires deep technical knowledge and media savvy.

"5W's leadership in financial communications through an ever-changing landscape has proven essential for our diverse array of financial services clients seeking to establish and build out their brands," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR President, Corporate & Technology Practice. "Our team has developed unique expertise in these areas and established relationships and knowledge to position these companies at the forefront of their industry."

From activist investing and proxy fights to capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, and banking, 5WPR delivers results in financial public relations with a combination of market intelligence, strategic messaging, and timing. PR services offered to financial services and fintech clients include activist investor campaigns, investor relations, proxy solicitation, regulatory support, shareholder communications, and consumer finance.

