American Student Assistance Taps Seasoned Impact Investment Management Expert for Senior Leadership Position

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit that helps foster students' understanding of postsecondary education and career pathways, announced today a new member of its management team. Rilwan Meeran, ASA's new VP of Strategic Impact Investing, joined the organization in January 2022, to manage ASA's Impact portfolio, performance, and partnerships.

"We're excited that Rilwan is joining our organization and bringing over a decade of investment management experience to deepen ASA's impact within the education ecosystem," said ASA President and CEO Jean Eddy. "He will be instrumental in helping us manage our investments to foster innovation in providing millions of students with career readiness learning experiences aimed at changing the way young people learn about careers."

With more than 15 years of alternative investment management experience, Rilwan's previous roles include a portfolio manager of impact investments at MassMutual. He has also held senior positions at impact, private equity, and venture capital firms, including Flat World Partners, Leopard Capital, Finstar Global Partners, and Edison Venture Fund. In addition, Rilwan has extensive experience working with external and internal stakeholders to create robust investment portfolios.

Rilwan also teaches impact and investing classes at leading universities, and was a mentor for Blue Chip Careers, a mentorship program for young graduates interested in finance careers. He holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago with High Honors.

To view the ASA's full leadership team, visit https://www.asa.org/about-us/ .

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit committed to helping students know themselves, know their options, and make informed decisions to achieve their education and career goals. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they can develop a plan for their future. ASA fulfills its mission by providing digital-first resources directly to students and support for educators and intermediaries. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-us.

