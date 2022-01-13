BHLDN Announces Launch of Spring 2022 Collection

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand known for a thoughtfully curated shop for all things bridal and occasion, announced today the launch of their Spring 2022 Collection. An only-at-BHLDN assortment of exclusive styles concepted, designed, and globally sourced under the creative direction of BHLDN's in-house designer, Maria Korovilas, the collection expresses the epitome of BHLDN – and the essence of their creative point of view.

"What is most unique about this collection is that each piece is artisanally designed with our customer in mind in a true, refined, design process," says Maria Korovilas, BHLDN in-house Designer. "With regency-period inspiration like color palettes, artwork motifs, and fabric treatments, and techniques like vintage-inspired embroidery, cut work and eyelet accents, each piece from the collection evokes the only-at-BHLDN qualities our brides know and love. Every style is carefully crafted in partnership with our elevated manufacturers in a collaborative experience to ensure the integrity of the designs and artworks, and to guarantee the fit and fabrications are superior."

The BHLDN team was drawn to the color blue as a unifying principle for the collection because of its rich, romantic symbolism. Signifying the color of love, a symbol of fidelity, and a good luck charm for the bride, blue also represents the aster, a flower once used in love potions, and celestine, a stone named for the heavens. These contemporary and sentimental associations inspired the exclusive Spring 2022 gown collection in equal measure.

"The exclusive Spring 2022 collection brings to life the layered complexity and sense of discovery that our brides love," says Lori Conley, General Merchandise Manager of BHLDN. "The inspiration is drawn from global influences and vintage references, leaning into her love of travel and the richness of a life well lived. The collection is feminine and romantic yet celebrates novelty and whimsy. It encompasses such an incredible range, speaking to modern brides, romantic brides, bohemian brides, and beyond. As always, accessibility, be it price point or size, were of the utmost importance to the team when we designed the collection. We wanted to ensure that we could invite all brides to live out their dreams in our collection, regardless of their budget or their measurements."

Styles in this exclusive collection include wedding gowns, bridal separates, and little white dresses, and they will be sold exclusively at BHLDN boutiques nationwide, and at www.BHLDN.com starting today. All pieces will be available in sizes 0 through 26W and are priced under $2,500. To celebrate the launch of the Spring 2022 Collection, the brand will be hosting a virtual event with Brides, where customers can get a first look at the styles and take part in an engaging conversation with Lori Conley, Maria Korovilas, and Anna Price Olson, Editorial Director at Brides.

BHLDN, Anthropologie's wedding brand, celebrates love with curated collections of distinctive bridal gowns, mix-and-match bridesmaid dresses, occasion looks, accessories, and more. Our imaginative designs and heirloom craftsmanship cater to the bride in search of unusually beautiful things. With many styles in stock and ready to ship, we make it simple to complete your wedding wardrobe at a moment's notice. Our inclusively-sized plus collection and collaborations with designers like Jenny Yoo, Watters, Marchesa Notte, Sachin & Babi, and Amsale bring exclusive gowns to every BHLDN bride. Shop with our stylists at 22 BHLDN locations and via virtual appointment or discover the full collection at bhldn.com. Find us on social: Instagram | Pinterest | Facebook | Twitter

