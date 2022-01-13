CE Broker Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CE Broker, Inc. ("CE Broker"), a leading provider of Continuing Education ("CE") management and license verification software to the healthcare sector, today announced it received a strategic growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"). The partnership with Marlin will focus on further accelerating CE Broker's growth trajectory as a market leader and expanding the company's product and sales capabilities to continue to effectively serve the needs of all key constituents across the dynamic healthcare ecosystem.

CE Broker

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, CE Broker offers a product portfolio used by millions of licensed healthcare professionals, 21+ states with licensees, 375+ hospitals and health systems, 110+ state boards, and ~10,000 CE content providers distributing 500,000+ courses on CE Broker's marketplace. The company operates two core solutions – CE Broker, a software platform that facilitates CE compliance for regulatory boards and licensed professionals, and EverCheck, a software platform that facilitates license verification compliance for health systems and licensed professionals.

"We are incredibly proud of the market-leading products and loyal customer base that we have built to serve key stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem and address the collective needs of state licensing boards, health systems, and millions of licensed professionals," said Brian Solano, CEO of CE Broker. "Marlin's investment accelerates our vision of serving as a trusted Clear To Work® platform, and we are looking forward to partnering with Marlin to best position CE Broker through our next chapter of transformational growth."

"Compliance for healthcare workers is growing increasingly complex and CE Broker's solutions have set the standard by streamlining and automating the compliance process while reducing cost and administrative burden," said Nathan Pingelton, a managing director at Marlin. "We are thrilled to partner with the CE Broker team to build upon the company's market-leading product suite and pursue a variety of compelling growth avenues."

The current management team will remain in place, and Mr. Solano will continue to lead the company and serve as a member of the board of directors. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. TripleTree, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as exclusive legal advisor to Marlin. Needham & Company served as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to CE Broker.

About CE Broker, Inc.

CE Broker is a leading provider of Continuing Education management and license verification software for the healthcare sector. Serving as an official continuing education tracking system for licensing and certification boards across the nation, CE Broker brings together state and national boards, education providers, and licensed professionals in one easy-to-use platform designed to increase compliance rates, encourage professional development, and streamline continuing education audits. EverCheck delivers workforce solutions for license verification, privileging and credentialing, CE management, and more - all with the goal of reducing administrative burdens and making healthcare work better for everyone. For more information on the Clear To Work® platform, visit CEBroker.com and EverCheck.com

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

For additional information, please contact Peter Spasov at (310) 364-0100 or via e-mail at pspasov@marlinequity.com.

SOURCE CE Broker